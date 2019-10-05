Comparison of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Since Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,274,611,398.96% -31.5% -24.7% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,234,750.46% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta means Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.