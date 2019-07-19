Comparison of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 104.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55% and 0% respectively. About 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.