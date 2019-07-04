Comparison of Infinera Corporation (INFN) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

We are contrasting Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.50 N/A -1.81 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.76 N/A 0.33 26.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Infinera Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinera Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Infinera Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinera Corporation. Its rival Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Infinera Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation’s consensus price target is $6.6, while its potential upside is 119.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of Infinera Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Infinera Corporation shares. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -3% 2.71% -1.36% -18.81% 11.51% -4.8%

For the past year Infinera Corporation was more bearish than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.