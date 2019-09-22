Comparison of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 21 3.07 N/A 1.65 13.20 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.38 N/A 1.23 11.56

In table 1 we can see Independent Bank Corporation and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independent Bank Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Independent Bank Corporation and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Independent Bank Corporation and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s potential upside is 4.17% and its average target price is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation has weaker performance than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Corporation beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.