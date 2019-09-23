Comparison of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Both Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 76 5.84 N/A 4.41 17.62 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.50 N/A 2.52 9.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Independent Bank Corp. and Parke Bancorp Inc. Parke Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Independent Bank Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Independent Bank Corp. is presently more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corp.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank Corp. and Parke Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Independent Bank Corp. is $82, with potential upside of 10.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Corp. and Parke Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 35.9%. Insiders held 1.3% of Independent Bank Corp. shares. Competitively, 11.3% are Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. has weaker performance than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Parke Bancorp Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.