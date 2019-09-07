Comparison of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Both Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 77 5.34 N/A 4.41 17.62 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.75 N/A 1.54 20.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Independent Bank Corp. and Emclaire Financial Corp. Emclaire Financial Corp has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Independent Bank Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Emclaire Financial Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta means Independent Bank Corp.’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Emclaire Financial Corp has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Independent Bank Corp. and Emclaire Financial Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Emclaire Financial Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank Corp. has a 19.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Independent Bank Corp. and Emclaire Financial Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 6.9%. Independent Bank Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats Emclaire Financial Corp on 9 of the 10 factors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.