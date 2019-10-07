Comparison of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Since Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust Inc. 14 11.28 83.75M 0.29 43.03 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 0.00 55.87M -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust Inc. 595,238,095.24% 4.1% 1.6% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 981,898,066.78% -12% -1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Orchid Island Capital Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 29.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

For the past year Independence Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Orchid Island Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.