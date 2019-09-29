Comparison of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 0.65 181.62M 1.17 72.58 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Incyte Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 227,309,136.42% 13.4% 9.8% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,300,398.76% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Incyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has a consensus target price of $91.13, and a 25.14% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 57.4%. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Incyte Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.