Comparison of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 9.17 N/A 1.17 64.95 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Incyte Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Incyte Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s beta is 3.91 which is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 2 2.25 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation’s average target price is $83.4, while its potential downside is -2.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 1.9%. 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Immunic Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.