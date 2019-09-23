Comparison of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.71 N/A 1.17 72.58 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Incyte Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Incyte Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Incyte Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 12.22% at a $91.13 average target price. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 152.53% and its average target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 35.9% respectively. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.