Comparison of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Since Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 9.09 N/A 1.17 72.58 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Incyte Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Incyte Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Incyte Corporation is $88.33, with potential upside of 4.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.