Comparison of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.12. Competitively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 0.3%. Insiders owned roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 17.68% stronger performance while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.