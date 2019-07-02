Comparison of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Both Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 3.87 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders owned 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96% American Finance Trust Inc. 13.74% 12.38% -0.35% -11.96% 0% -15.47%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 10.96% stronger performance while American Finance Trust Inc. has -15.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc.