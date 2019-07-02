Comparison of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Both Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|2.16
|5.48
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|3.87
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Demonstrates Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|8.9%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders owned 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|-0.34%
|7.64%
|-3.24%
|-13.45%
|25.96%
|10.96%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13.74%
|12.38%
|-0.35%
|-11.96%
|0%
|-15.47%
For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 10.96% stronger performance while American Finance Trust Inc. has -15.47% weaker performance.
Summary
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
