Comparison of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

We will be contrasting the differences between IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 138.37 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IMV Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IMV Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

IMV Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc. has an average price target of $11.25, and a 298.94% upside potential. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 165.02%. The data provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.