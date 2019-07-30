Comparison of IMV Inc. (IMV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The upside potential is 294.74% for IMV Inc. with consensus price target of $11.25. Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19.78, with potential upside of 221.63%. Based on the results given earlier, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.