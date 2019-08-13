Comparison of Immutep Limited (IMMP) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 14.23 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immutep Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, which is potential 171.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immutep Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.32% and 88.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Immutep Limited was more bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Immutep Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.