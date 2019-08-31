Comparison of Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immutep Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immutep Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Immutep Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).