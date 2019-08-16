Comparison of Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

As Biotechnology companies, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immutep Limited and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 1.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.