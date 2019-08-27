Comparison of Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.44 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immutep Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Immutep Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 424.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Immutep Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.