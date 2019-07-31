Comparison of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Since Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1030.57 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immuron Limited and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immuron Limited and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.88% and its average target price is $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Immuron Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.