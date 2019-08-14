Comparison of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3295.47 N/A -1.62 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.63 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunomedics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 58.39% at a $23.6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.