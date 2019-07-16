Comparison of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5734.19 N/A -1.38 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.86 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.3 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Immunomedics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $21.86, and a 51.49% upside potential. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a -19.75% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 41.7% respectively. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 49.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.