Comparison of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2910.63 N/A -1.62 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Immunomedics Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 84.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.33. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 424.48% and its consensus target price is $7.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 73.4%. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.