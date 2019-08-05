Comparison of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 26216.36 N/A -1.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.