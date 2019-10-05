Comparison of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

This is a contrast between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 -0.14 167.29M -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 130,909,090,909.09% -321.9% -158.6% MannKind Corporation 13,587,556,855.10% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.31 and it happens to be 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta and it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 130.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.