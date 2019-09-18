Comparison of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.31 shows that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s beta is 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).