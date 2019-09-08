Comparison of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.14 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 12.8%. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.