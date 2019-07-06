Comparison of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We are contrasting ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.31 beta. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cerecor Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 94.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 51.3%. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cerecor Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.