Comparison of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 629.48 N/A -2.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 179.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 60.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.