Comparison of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|629.48
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 179.92%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 60.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Immunic Inc.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.