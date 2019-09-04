Comparison of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|421.63
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 3.72 shows that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Immunic Inc. has a 151.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 92.7% respectively. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Immunic Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.