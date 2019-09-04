Comparison of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 421.63 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.72 shows that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 151.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 92.7% respectively. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Immunic Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.