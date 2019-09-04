Comparison of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

We are contrasting Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 159.07% at a $40 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.