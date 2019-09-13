Comparison of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.17 N/A -0.35 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.