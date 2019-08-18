Comparison of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.42 N/A -0.35 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmuCell Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 175.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 50.4% respectively. 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.