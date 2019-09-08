Comparison of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.65 N/A 0.42 11.99 CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.56 N/A 0.44 30.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation. CyberOptics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Image Sensing Systems Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3% CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.13 beta means Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CyberOptics Corporation has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 3.6. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation has 5 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Image Sensing Systems Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 62% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. had bullish trend while CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CyberOptics Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.