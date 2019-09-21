Comparison of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 313 13.46 N/A 5.77 51.91 STERIS plc 139 4.40 N/A 3.56 41.84

Table 1 demonstrates Illumina Inc. and STERIS plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STERIS plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Illumina Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Illumina Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than STERIS plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Illumina Inc. and STERIS plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Illumina Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. STERIS plc’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illumina Inc. Its rival STERIS plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Illumina Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than STERIS plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Illumina Inc. and STERIS plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

Illumina Inc. has a 8.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $334.33. Competitively STERIS plc has a consensus price target of $144, with potential downside of -1.81%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Illumina Inc. is looking more favorable than STERIS plc, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Illumina Inc. and STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 87.5% respectively. Illumina Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

For the past year Illumina Inc. had bearish trend while STERIS plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Illumina Inc. beats STERIS plc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.