Comparison of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Both Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 315 12.84 N/A 5.77 51.91 ResMed Inc. 110 7.17 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 highlights Illumina Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ResMed Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Illumina Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Illumina Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ResMed Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Illumina Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Illumina Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, ResMed Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Illumina Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Illumina Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Illumina Inc. has a consensus price target of $334.33, and a 12.43% upside potential. Meanwhile, ResMed Inc.’s average price target is $140, while its potential upside is 7.46%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Illumina Inc. is looking more favorable than ResMed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Illumina Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Illumina Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Illumina Inc. had bearish trend while ResMed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Illumina Inc. beats ResMed Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.