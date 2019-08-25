Comparison of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

We are comparing IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 58 5.92 N/A 1.08 59.54 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates IHS Markit Ltd. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

IHS Markit Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares and 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. has 34.29% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.