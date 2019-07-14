Comparison of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

As Business Services companies, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 55 6.19 N/A 1.00 56.62 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.81 N/A 0.78 40.49

Table 1 highlights IHS Markit Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HMS Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IHS Markit Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IHS Markit Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has IHS Markit Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.1% 2.6% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

IHS Markit Ltd. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, HMS Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IHS Markit Ltd. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. HMS Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IHS Markit Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

HMS Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $38 average price target and a 13.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IHS Markit Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. was more bullish than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats HMS Holdings Corp.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.