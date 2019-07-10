Comparison of IDT Corporation (IDT) and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT Corporation 7 0.20 N/A 0.14 51.48 Telecom Italia S.p.A. 6 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates IDT Corporation and Telecom Italia S.p.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDT Corporation and Telecom Italia S.p.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.44% and 1.1%. About 22.65% of IDT Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDT Corporation 0.27% 6.72% 7.34% -7% 38.97% 18.09% Telecom Italia S.p.A. -5% -15.7% -9.19% -17.11% -48.27% -10.99%

For the past year IDT Corporation had bullish trend while Telecom Italia S.p.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDT Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Telecom Italia S.p.A.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.