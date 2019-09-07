Comparison of IDT Corporation (IDT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

We will be comparing the differences between IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Communication Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT Corporation 8 0.16 N/A 0.43 23.85 SBA Communications Corporation 219 15.22 N/A 0.29 834.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SBA Communications Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to IDT Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. IDT Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDT Corporation and SBA Communications Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, SBA Communications Corporation’s average target price is $250.2, while its potential downside is -4.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.44% of IDT Corporation shares and 97.1% of SBA Communications Corporation shares. 22.65% are IDT Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of SBA Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDT Corporation -5.58% -5.75% 39.75% 43.5% 95.38% 64.14% SBA Communications Corporation 4.84% 9.08% 20.41% 37.25% 55.12% 51.59%

For the past year IDT Corporation was more bullish than SBA Communications Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats IDT Corporation.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.