Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 172.81 N/A -1.86 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. From a competition point of view, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 318.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 302.98% and its average price target is $3.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.