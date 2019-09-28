Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 776,269,752.78% -72.6% -63.5% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,342,019.54% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 168.20% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $7. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a -61.23% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.