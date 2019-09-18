Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 50.80 N/A -1.86 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 7.62 N/A -9.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc.’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.90% and an $7 average target price. Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average target price of $4.19, with potential downside of -37.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.