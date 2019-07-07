Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.70 N/A -1.86 0.00 Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 302.30% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 6.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Motif Bio plc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.