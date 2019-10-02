Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 769,523,954.72% -72.6% -63.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 451,031,676.84% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 161.19% and an $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.