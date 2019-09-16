Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 53.87 N/A -1.86 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.52 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 121.52% upside potential and an average price target of $7. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 163.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.