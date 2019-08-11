Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 171.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 321.69% at a $10.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 54.32% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.