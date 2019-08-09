Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 171.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10.5 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 321.69%. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $66, with potential upside of 395.87%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 97%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.