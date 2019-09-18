Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 49.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.39 shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 141.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.