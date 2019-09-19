Comparison of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 48.24 N/A -1.86 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 441.15 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.39 beta indicates that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 147.35% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Competitively Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 29.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.